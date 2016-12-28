In-demand midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko rules out a move away from AS Monaco in the January transfer window.

AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has insisted that he will not leave his Ligue 1 club in the January transfer window, despite reported interest from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old, who has made 16 Ligue 1 appearances this term, is believed to be on the wishlist of both Manchester United and Chelsea, who were said to be preparing winter moves for the powerful midfielder.

Bakayoko has admitted that the Premier League 'makes him dream', but has ruled out a January departure as he seeks to enjoy a successful campaign with Monaco both domestically and in the Champions League.

"I won't leave Monaco this winter, that's a certainty," Bakayoko told Eurosport. "I don't want to leave. I have had a good first six months, but the season is not over.

"Of course the Premier League makes you dream, but I have no reason to leave this winter. Right now, I have two ambitions: finish champions of France and go as far as possible in the Champions League."

In September, the midfielder's agent Michel Boli claimed that Man United were among five clubs that wanted to sign Bakayoko, who has represented France's Under-21 team on 13 occasions.