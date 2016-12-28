New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew is a transfer target for Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG.
Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew is reportedly a transfer target for Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG.

Shanghai stunned the world of football when they paid £60m to sign Brazilian midfielder Oscar from Chelsea last week and the super-rich outfit are believed to be prepared to continue spending next month.

According to The Sun, next in Shanghai boss Andre Villas-Boas's sights is Villa attacker Ayew, who is expected to be available for £10m when the January transfer window opens for business next week.

The Ghana international, who will represent his country in the African Cup of Nations next month, has only scored twice in 20 Championship appearances for Villa during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 25-year-old netted seven Premier League goals last term after joining Villa from Lorient in the summer of 2015.

