Chelsea have confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Oscar will join Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG at the start of the January transfer window.

Speculation linking the 25-year-old with a move to China has gathered pace over the last couple of weeks and it is understood that Shanghai, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, have parted with a figure in the region of £52m to sign the playmaker.

Oscar joined Chelsea from Internacional in the summer of 2012 and departs having scored 38 times in 202 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

"Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar," read a statement on the English club's official website. "We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

It is understood that Oscar will collect wages in the region of £400,000 a week during his time in China.