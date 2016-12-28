New Transfer Talk header

Breel Embolo and Vlad Chiriches in action during the Euro 2016 Group A game between Romania and Switzerland on June 15, 2016
Switzerland international Breel Embolo refuses to confirm or deny whether Manchester United made a move for him during the summer transfer window.
The 19-year-old swapped Basel for German outfit Schalke 04 following the completion of Euro 2016 and the striker scored twice in seven league appearances before picking up a serious ankle problem.

Upon his arrival in the Bundesliga, Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel claimed that Man United had been "desperate" to acquire the teenager, but Embolo has refused to comment on the speculation.

"I don't talk about other clubs. I'm glad I'm with Schalke. I decided on Schalke, that's all that matters for me," Embolo told Blick. "It was very important to me to make the right move. I wondered what would be the best for me and the result was that Schalke was the perfect club."

Embolo could be out for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign after requiring surgery on the ankle injury that he suffered against Augsburg in October.

Tel Aviv's Nigerian midfielder Nosa Igiebor heads the ball between Basel's Swiss forward Breel Embolo (L) and Basel's Swiss defender Michael Lang during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between FC Basel and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the St Jakob
 Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
