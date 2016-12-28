Switzerland international Breel Embolo refuses to confirm or deny whether Manchester United made a move for him during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old swapped Basel for German outfit Schalke 04 following the completion of Euro 2016 and the striker scored twice in seven league appearances before picking up a serious ankle problem.

Upon his arrival in the Bundesliga, Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel claimed that Man United had been "desperate" to acquire the teenager, but Embolo has refused to comment on the speculation.

"I don't talk about other clubs. I'm glad I'm with Schalke. I decided on Schalke, that's all that matters for me," Embolo told Blick. "It was very important to me to make the right move. I wondered what would be the best for me and the result was that Schalke was the perfect club."

Embolo could be out for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign after requiring surgery on the ankle injury that he suffered against Augsburg in October.