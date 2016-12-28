A report claims that Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo will join Barcelona in a £25m deal at the end of the season.

Valencia defender Joao Cancelo will reportedly join Barcelona at the end of the season after the two clubs agreed a £25m deal for the Portuguese international.

The Spanish champions have been strongly linked with a new right-back in recent months after failing to directly replace Dani Alves during last summer's transfer window.

Sergi Roberto has occupied the right-back role for the Catalan giants this season, but it is understood that head coach Luis Enrique wants a specialist defender to fill that position.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Barcelona were prepared to spend £25m on Cancelo. and according to Sport, a deal has now been agreed and the 22-year-old will complete a move to Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign.

Cancelo has scored three times in four appearances for the Portuguese national team.