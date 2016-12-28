New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Valencia's Joao Cancelo 'to join Barcelona next summer'

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo in action during the U21 international friendly against Denmark on March 26, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo will join Barcelona in a £25m deal at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 23:53 UK

Valencia defender Joao Cancelo will reportedly join Barcelona at the end of the season after the two clubs agreed a £25m deal for the Portuguese international.

The Spanish champions have been strongly linked with a new right-back in recent months after failing to directly replace Dani Alves during last summer's transfer window.

Sergi Roberto has occupied the right-back role for the Catalan giants this season, but it is understood that head coach Luis Enrique wants a specialist defender to fill that position.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Barcelona were prepared to spend £25m on Cancelo. and according to Sport, a deal has now been agreed and the 22-year-old will complete a move to Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign.

Cancelo has scored three times in four appearances for the Portuguese national team.

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo in action during the U21 international friendly against Denmark on March 26, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Barcelona eye Joao Cancelo move
>
View our homepages for Joao Cancelo, Dani Alves, Sergi Roberto, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
 Portugal defender Joao Cancelo in action during the U21 international friendly against Denmark on March 26, 2015
Valencia's Joao Cancelo 'to join Barcelona next summer'
 Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Andres Iniesta wants to retire at Barcelona
Traore: 'I was not given chance at Barca'Suarez: 'Barcelona cannot lose again'Villa: 'Messi will sign Barca extension'VDV: 'I turned down Barcelona at 16'Suso targeting Barca, Real Madrid move
Report: Turan on Guangzhou wish-listRomeu: 'I could not turn down Barca'Pedro: 'Chelsea run better than Barca'Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Bartomeu: 'No plans to sell Vidal'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Valencia News
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo in action during the U21 international friendly against Denmark on March 26, 2015
Valencia's Joao Cancelo 'to join Barcelona next summer'
 Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Valencia 'confident of John Obi Mikel deal'
 Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough on November 20, 2016
Alvaro Negredo "very happy" at Middlesbrough
Valencia make £14m move for Marcos Rojo?Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: Valencia in Maksimovic talksArsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back'Dani Parejo dropped over drunken video
Report: Southampton want Dani ParejoReport: La Liga duo eye Bojan KrkicReport: Barcelona eye Joao Cancelo moveReport: Liverpool, Spurs plotting Chicharito bidValencia 'pull plug on permanent Mangala deal'
> Valencia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version