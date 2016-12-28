A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain contact Fiorentina over a move for 22-year-old striker Federico Bernardeschi.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, has scored nine times in 18 Serie A appearances for his Italian club this season.

According to talkSPORT, PSG have made a move ahead of the January transfer window and are confident of agreeing a price for the seven-time Italian international, who has 19 goals in 79 Fiorentina appearances.

The French champions are believed to be desperate to ease the goalscoring burden on Edinson Cavani after failing to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer transfer window.