Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The January transfer window is almost here and clubs around the UK and Europe are lining up moves as they look to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Aston Villa reject £25m offer for defender Jordan Amavi

Jordan Amavi is the subject of a £25m bid from an unnamed club, according to Aston Villa owner Tony Xia, who has no intention of letting him leave in the New Year. Read more.

Victor Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Manchester United'

Victor Lindelof's move to Manchester United is reportedly close to being confirmed, with the Benfica defender already being handed the No.2 shirt at Old Trafford. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'open to loan offers for Hatem Ben Arfa'

A report claims that manager Unai Emery is happy for Hatem Ben Arfa to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce among those interested. Read more.

Report: Everton make enquiry for striker Saido Berahino

Out-of-favour West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino is the subject of talks between the Baggies and Everton, according to a report. Read more.

Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?

Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester City, who could also face competition from Juventus and Barcelona for the Sevilla midfielder. Read more.

Valencia 'confident of John Obi Mikel deal'

A report claims that Valencia are confident of beating a host of clubs to the signature of Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel next month. Read more.

AC Milan's Suso targeting Barcelona, Real Madrid move

AC Milan attacker Suso claims that he has the ability to one day represent either Barcelona or Real Madrid. Read more.

Report: Arda Turan on Guangzhou Evergrande wish-list

A report claims that Barcelona attacker Arda Turan is a transfer target for super-rich Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande. Read more.

Hebei China Fortune 'lead Pepe race'

A report claims that Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune are at the head of the queue for Real Madrid centre-back Pepe. Read more.

Henrik Larsson: 'Victor Lindelof would thrive at Manchester United'

Former Manchester United striker Henrik Larsson backs Victor Lindelof to impress in England if the Benfica defender completes a move to Old Trafford. Read more.

Report: Crystal Palace eyeing Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal

A report claims that Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs is a January transfer target for Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce. Read more.

Jack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'

A report claims that AC Milan and Roma both want to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere at the end of the season. Read more.

Sunderland to reject any bids for Jermain Defoe?

Sunderland will reportedly reject any bids made for striker Jermain Defoe during the January transfer window. Read more.

West Brom winger Callum McManaman joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan deal

West Bromwich Albion announce that winger Callum McManaman has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Chinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn Rovers striker?

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian reportedly make an offer of €40m to try to sign former Blackburn Rovers striker Nikola Kalinic, who now plays for Fiorentina. Read more.

Lucas Leiva to be allowed to leave Liverpool on loan?

Liverpool reportedly decide to allow Lucas Leiva the chance to leave the club on loan with Inter Milan said to be keen on his signature. Read more.

Report: Manchester United, Manchester City both want Alex Sandro

A report claims that Manchester United and Manchester City both want to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro. Read more.

Shanghai Shenhua deny Angel di Maria reports

A representative of Shanghai Shenhua denies that the Chinese Super League side are trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria. Read more.

Aritz Aduriz "thrilled" with new Athletic Bilbao deal

Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz reveals his delight after signing a new one-year contract with his Basque club. Read more.

Oriol Romeu: 'I could not turn down Barcelona'

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu concedes that he would find it difficult to turn down a return to former club Barcelona. Read more.

Manchester United to 'reject Sevilla's Anthony Martial interest'

A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will not allow Anthony Martial to join Sevilla on loan next month. Read more.

Manchester City's Pablo Maffeo joins Girona on loan

Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo joins Spanish outfit Girona on loan for the remainder of the season. Read more.

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet: 'Carlos Tevez close to China move'

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet says that Carlos Tevez is close to making the switch from Boca Juniors to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Report: Juventus to wait for James Rodriguez

A report claims that Juventus will wait until the end of the season before launching a big-money move for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez. Read more.

Alvaro Negredo "very happy" at Middlesbrough

Alvaro Negredo, on loan at Middlesbrough from Valencia, expresses his delight at managing to secure first-team football this season. Read more.

Real Madrid's Pepe 'subject to China offers'

A report claims that a number of Chinese Super League clubs want to sign Portuguese defender Pepe from Real Madrid. Read more.

Sam Allardyce 'eyes Jermain Defoe reunion' at Crystal Palace

A report claims that new Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce wants to sign Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe next month. Read more.

Report: Sevilla want Anthony Martial on loan

A report claims that Sevilla want to take Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan next month. Read more.