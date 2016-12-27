New Transfer Talk header

Aston Villa reject £25m offer for defender Jordan Amavi

Jordan Amavi is the subject of a £25m bid from an unnamed club, according to Aston Villa owner Tony Xia, who has no intention of letting him leave in the New Year.
Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has revealed that the club turned down a big-money approach for defender Jordan Amavi.

The France Under-21s international has impressed under Steve Bruce at Villa Park this term and was recently linked with a mid-season switch to Liverpool.

Reports in France this week also suggested that Marseille had made an enquiry over the 22-year-old's availability, but Xia has no intention of letting Amavi leave and has already rejected one £25m offer.

Asked on Twitter to comment on Amavi's links to Marseille, he said: "Don't bother reading this. I can tell we have rejected an offer of £25m for @JordanAmavi. He will grow bigger at @AVFCOfficial!"


Amavi has made 17 appearances for Villa in the Championship following a long-term injury layoff that saw him miss the vast majority of last season.

