Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has revealed that the club turned down a big-money approach for defender Jordan Amavi.
The France Under-21s international has impressed under Steve Bruce at Villa Park this term and was recently linked with a mid-season switch to Liverpool.
Reports in France this week also suggested that Marseille had made an enquiry over the 22-year-old's availability, but Xia has no intention of letting Amavi leave and has already rejected one £25m offer.
Asked on Twitter to comment on Amavi's links to Marseille, he said: "Don't bother reading this. I can tell we have rejected an offer of £25m for @JordanAmavi. He will grow bigger at @AVFCOfficial!"
Amavi has made 17 appearances for Villa in the Championship following a long-term injury layoff that saw him miss the vast majority of last season.