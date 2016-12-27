New Transfer Talk header

Chinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn Rovers striker?

Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian reportedly make an offer of €40m to try to sign former Blackburn Rovers striker Nikola Kalinic, who now plays for Fiorentina.
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 13:45 UK

Nikola Kalinic has reportedly found himself the subject of a €40m offer from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

The Fiorentina forward has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, taking his tally for the Serie A giants to 25 strikes in 65 appearances since signing in August 2015.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport,that has resulted in interest from the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Quanjian said to have had a big-money bid turned down by Fiorentina.

It has been suggested, however, that the Croatian international has a release clause of €50m in his contract, a value which could be met in the near future.

Before his success at Dnipro and Fiorentina, Kalinic endured a disappointing period with Blackburn Rovers, scoring just seven goals in 44 Premier League matches.

