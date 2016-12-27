New Transfer Talk header

A representative of Shanghai Shenhua denies that the Chinese Super League side are trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria.
A representative of Shanghai Shenhua has denied reports that the Chinese Super League side are trying to bring Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria to the club.

Shanghai have recently been credited with an interest in the Argentine international, who is believed to be unsettled in France and already eyeing another transfer.

However, a representative of the super-rich outfit, who are said to be close to bringing Carlos Tevez to China, has branded talk of a move for Di Maria 'a fictitious rumour'.

"We all understand fictitious rumours are being relentlessly spread when the transfer window approaches," a representative of the club told Chinese media. "Some immoral foreign media have increasingly stepped out of line, knowing we have neither the time nor the energy to respond to each fake report.

"The Chinese Super League clubs do have deep pockets, but we will only buy players that suit our needs. It is impossible for us to do something on a whim and mess around."

Di Maria has only scored once in 15 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season.

Wolfsburg's midfielder Julian Draxler celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Wolfsburg vs Leverkusen in Wolfsburg on October 31, 2015.
