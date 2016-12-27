A report claims that a number of Chinese Super League clubs want to sign Portuguese defender Pepe from Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old, who remains a key figure at the Bernabeu, is approaching the final six months of his deal with Los Blancos and will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Portuguese international is looking for a two-year extension, but Real Madrid are only prepared to offer a new 12-month deal, which has led to a breakdown in talks.

According to Marca, a number of clubs from the super-rich Chinese Super League are closely monitoring developments and one unnamed side are prepared to double the defender's Real Madrid wages.

Pepe, who moved to the Bernabeu from Porto in 2007, has made 327 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns in the process.