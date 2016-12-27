Liverpool reportedly decide to allow Lucas Leiva the chance to leave the club on loan with Inter Milan said to be keen on his signature.

Lucas Leiva has reportedly been given permission to leave Liverpool on loan for the rest of the season.

Less than a week ago, it was claimed that Inter Milan were targeting a move for the Brazilian, who has made just three starts in the Premier League during the current campaign.

According to The Guardian, while Lucas is still highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp, he is prepared to let the 29-year-old move to the San Siro in January.

Lucas has been with the Merseyside giants since 2007 but he has fallen down the pecking order due to the form of Jordan Henderson and Emre Can, and Klopp's use of Georginio Wijnaldum.

While he has been limited to three starts in the league, Lucas has made a total of 11 appearances in all competitions.