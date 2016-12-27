New Transfer Talk header

Report: Juventus to wait for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
A report claims that Juventus will wait until the end of the season before launching a big-money move for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.
Juventus will reportedly wait until the end of the 2016-17 campaign before submitting an offer for Real Madrid's unsettled Colombian international James Rodriguez.

James has been strongly linked with a move away from Los Blancos and the attacker added fuel to the fire last weekend when he admitted that he 'could not assure' that he would stay at the Bernabeu next month.

The 25-year-old's agent has since insisted that his client will not leave in the January transfer window, despite reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Late last week, Juventus managing director Beppe Marotta hinted that his club could move for the Colombian and according to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian champions will launch a big-money offer at the end of the current season.

It is understood that Chelsea dropped their interest in James upon learning that Real Madrid valued the former AS Monaco attacker in the region of £60m.

