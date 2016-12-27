A report claims that Juventus will wait until the end of the season before launching a big-money move for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

James has been strongly linked with a move away from Los Blancos and the attacker added fuel to the fire last weekend when he admitted that he 'could not assure' that he would stay at the Bernabeu next month.

The 25-year-old's agent has since insisted that his client will not leave in the January transfer window, despite reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Late last week, Juventus managing director Beppe Marotta hinted that his club could move for the Colombian and according to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian champions will launch a big-money offer at the end of the current season.

It is understood that Chelsea dropped their interest in James upon learning that Real Madrid valued the former AS Monaco attacker in the region of £60m.