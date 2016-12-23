New Transfer Talk header

Juventus chief Beppe Marotta hints at James Rodriguez interest

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Juventus managing director Beppe Marotta hints that his club could make a move for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 12:10 UK

Juventus managing director Beppe Marotta has hinted that his club could make a move for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez in the January transfer window if the "financial balance" is right.

James has been strongly linked with a move away from Los Blancos and the attacker added fuel to the fire at the weekend when he admitted that he 'could not assure' that he would stay at the Bernabeu next month.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to hold an interest in the Colombian international, but it is understood that Chelsea have dropped their interest after learning James' valuation of £70m.

Marotta has suggested that the 25-year-old is the calibre of player that the Italian champions want to attract, but the deal would have to make financial sense.

"James? It depends on how our market is. We are going to respect the financial balance, but you know that Juventus wants to place itself among the best clubs in the world. It will always be our ambitious objective," Marotta told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The attacker has struggled for regular first-team action since Zinedine Zidane took charge in January and he has only netted one La Liga goal during the 2016-17 campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Juventus 'pull out of race to sign Kessie'
>
