Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet: 'Carlos Tevez close to China move'

Carlos Tevez of Juventus celebrates as he scores their second goal from a penalty during the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between Juventus and Real Madrid CF at Juventus Arena on May 5, 2015
Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet says that Carlos Tevez is close to making the switch from Boca Juniors to the Chinese Super League.
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet has revealed that Carlos Tevez is close to making the switch from Boca Juniors to the Chinese Super League.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with a move to the super-rich league over the last couple of weeks, with Shanghai said to be prepared to make the 32-year-old the best-paid player in the sport.

Poyet stopped short of confirming that Tevez had agreed to make the move to Shanghai, but the former Sunderland boss claimed that 'everything seems to be done' regarding the transfer.

"I'm still waiting for 100% to get permission to talk to Carlos about what's ahead," Poyet told La Red. "I don't want to be unfair to people. It seems that everything is done and missing some details to be announced."

Former West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward Tevez is believed to have considered hanging up his boots altogether before deciding on one final stint.

Read Next:
Eriksson: 'China will attract big names'
Eriksson: 'China will attract big names'
