Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
A report claims that new Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce wants to sign Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe next month.
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is reportedly interested in signing Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe in the January transfer window.

Late last week, it was claimed that West Ham United were keen on re-signing the 34-year-old in a £6m deal next month, but Sunderland boss David Moyes was quick to play down a potential departure for the Englishman.

According to The Mirror, however, Moyes's words have not put off Allardyce and the new Palace head coach is eyeing a reunion with a player that scored 15 Premier League goals under him at the Stadium of Light last season.

Defoe has scored 30 times in 69 appearances for the Black Cats since returning to English football from MLS outfit Toronto FC in the summer of 2014. This term, the striker has eight in 15 league matches.

Allardyce's first match in the Palace dugout ended in a 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday afternoon.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
