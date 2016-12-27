A report claims that new Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce wants to sign Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe next month.

Late last week, it was claimed that West Ham United were keen on re-signing the 34-year-old in a £6m deal next month, but Sunderland boss David Moyes was quick to play down a potential departure for the Englishman.

According to The Mirror, however, Moyes's words have not put off Allardyce and the new Palace head coach is eyeing a reunion with a player that scored 15 Premier League goals under him at the Stadium of Light last season.

Defoe has scored 30 times in 69 appearances for the Black Cats since returning to English football from MLS outfit Toronto FC in the summer of 2014. This term, the striker has eight in 15 league matches.

Allardyce's first match in the Palace dugout ended in a 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday afternoon.