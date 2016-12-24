Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha says that recently-dismissed manager Alan Pardew "believed in me when many didn't" and is sad to see him go.

The 55-year-old left Selhurst Park on Thursday, with the Eagles having averaged just 0.72 points per game in 2016 - the lowest in the top four tiers of English football.

He has since been replaced by former England boss Sam Allardyce, who was named as Pardew's successor on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday.

Zaha posted on his Twitter account on Saturday: "Sorry to see Alan Pardew go but wish him the best of luck in the future. Believed in me when many didn't and helped me massively as a player and a person so I'm very thankful."

Palace, who travel to Vicarage Road on Boxing Day to take on Watford, currently sit in 17th position in the league table.