Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha: 'Alan Pardew believed in me when many did not'

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha says that recently-dismissed manager Alan Pardew "believed in me when many didn't" and is sad to see him go.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 18:51 UK

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has expressed his sadness at seeing Alan Pardew sacked by the Premier League club.

The 55-year-old left Selhurst Park on Thursday, with the Eagles having averaged just 0.72 points per game in 2016 - the lowest in the top four tiers of English football.

He has since been replaced by former England boss Sam Allardyce, who was named as Pardew's successor on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday.

Zaha posted on his Twitter account on Saturday: "Sorry to see Alan Pardew go but wish him the best of luck in the future. Believed in me when many didn't and helped me massively as a player and a person so I'm very thankful."

Palace, who travel to Vicarage Road on Boxing Day to take on Watford, currently sit in 17th position in the league table.

A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Read Next:
Allardyce to be given funds in January?
>
View our homepages for Wilfried Zaha, Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Crystal Palace appoint Sam Allardyce as new manager
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Wilfried Zaha: 'Alan Pardew believed in me when many did not'
 'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
Sam Allardyce arrives for Crystal Palace talks
Allardyce: 'Palace job easier than Sunderland'Allardyce: 'England exit was darkest moment'Allardyce to be given funds in January?Allardyce looking to bring "joy" to PalaceAllardyce 'appointed Crystal Palace boss'
Millen: 'Pardew is upset and disappointed'Arsenal hand trial to non-league defenderAllardyce 'to begin Crystal Palace talks'Pardew "sad" to leave Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace sack Alan Pardew
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version