Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has expressed his sadness at seeing Alan Pardew sacked by the Premier League club.
The 55-year-old left Selhurst Park on Thursday, with the Eagles having averaged just 0.72 points per game in 2016 - the lowest in the top four tiers of English football.
He has since been replaced by former England boss Sam Allardyce, who was named as Pardew's successor on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday.
Zaha posted on his Twitter account on Saturday: "Sorry to see Alan Pardew go but wish him the best of luck in the future. Believed in me when many didn't and helped me massively as a player and a person so I'm very thankful."
Palace, who travel to Vicarage Road on Boxing Day to take on Watford, currently sit in 17th position in the league table.