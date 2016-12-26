Sunderland manager David Moyes says that he is pleased with the reception he was given on his first return to former club Manchester United.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has insisted that he has no qualms with the reception he received from Manchester United fans during this afternoon's Premier League clash between the two sides.

Moyes made his first return to Old Trafford since being sacked in April 2014, although it proved to be an unsuccessful homecoming as his Sunderland side fell to a 3-1 defeat.

Despite that, Moyes said he enjoyed his return to Old Trafford and was happy with how he was greeted by most of the United supporters.

"I had to answer the questions and I try and answer questions if I get asked them. But when you are in football, it goes around, comes around. I will meet people again somewhere, the same with the players. I knew someday I would either come up against the Manchester United players or work with some of them," he told reporters.

"I think that happens when you're in football in this era. That's the way it has been for me and I've got to say I enjoy coming back, I've always enjoyed coming here. Hard place to come, hard place to get a result and it proved to be that again today.

"I thought [the reception] was fine. I think Manchester United supporters are knowledgeable. They have seen some good teams, they have seen some bad teams. They are knowledgeable and I think most of them were very good. I am football supporter myself, so sometimes you'll go with it, sometimes you won't."

Sunderland, who have now won four and lost four of their last eight league games, sit two points from safety following today's defeat.