Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal during this afternoon's 3-1 win over Sunderland as "phenomenal".

The 27-year-old came off the bench to complete his side's scoring at Old Trafford, producing an outrageous mid-air back-heel flick to divert Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross past a helpless Jordan Pickford.

Mkhitaryan has now scored in his last three appearances for United having netted against Zorya Luhansk and Tottenham Hotspur before a recent injury, and Mourinho believes that today's goal was the perfect way to announce his return.

"I have to watch back on TV because I didn't yet, but it looked for me phenomenal," he told reporters.

"I think he scored in the right goal, the Stretford End, with the people very enthusiastic just behind. It was a great moment and for him important because he was going up and up and then the injury comes.

"He was out of two matches and he's back. And to be back not just (with) the goal, I think he also brought quality with his performance. I am obviously happy."

United have now won five matches in a row across all competitions and sit level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.