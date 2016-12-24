General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

David Moyes hails "incredible" Victor Anichebe

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes believes that free agent signing Victor Anichebe would be worth "a lot of money" in the January transfer window.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 14:57 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has talked up the importance of Victor Anichebe to his side.

Anichebe began the season as a free agent following his release by West Bromwich Albion before being snapped up by Sunderland in September.

The 28-year-old, who also played under Moyes at Everton, has since established himself as an important part of the Sunderland side and Moyes believes that an equivalent signing in January would cost "a lot of money".

"Victor's form has been incredible. I don't think you could put a value on what Victor's worth at the moment for us, the way he has played," he told reporters.

"I don't know how much it would cost us to go out on the high street and try to buy a Victor Anichebe somewhere, but it would be a lot of money.

"But what I've got to be mindful of is there are so many games around Christmas time (and with) us having a small squad, I have to try to maximise Victor, Jermain [Defoe] and the players who can help us make a difference during the games."

Anichebe has scored three goals in eight league appearances this season - the same number as he managed in the previous two campaigns combined.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
