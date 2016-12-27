Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu concedes that he would find it difficult to turn down a return to former club Barcelona.

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has admitted that he would find it difficult to turn down a return to Barcelona if the Spaniard's former club registered their interest.

Romeu, 25, came through the youth system at Barcelona, but only made two first-team appearances for the Spanish giants before joining Chelsea, where he spent four years between 2011 and 2015.

The central midfielder has since settled at Southampton and his impressive performances this season have led to suggestions that Barcelona are closely monitoring their former academy product.

Romeu has said that his affection for the Spanish champions would make it difficult to turn down a return to Camp Nou if the opportunity presented itself in the future.

"I am a cule [a Barcelona fan] and I will always be grateful to the club. I would assess it, of course," Romeu told Mundo Deportivo.

"I would have to look at the conditions, [the reasons] why they want me and what I can contribute. Barca have the best midfielder that they could have, so I doubt that they would need someone in that position."

Romeu has made 16 Premier League appearances for Southampton this season.