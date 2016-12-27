A report claims that Manchester United and Manchester City both want to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to go head-to-head for the signature of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Man City are believed to have attempted to sign the Brazilian from Porto in the summer of 2015, only for Juventus to convince the full-back to complete a transfer to Italian football.

The 25-year-old is under contract with Juventus until June 2020, but it is understood that there is a release clause of £25.6m inserted into the defender's current deal.

According to Calciomercato, Man United and Man City are both interested in signing the left-back as they attempt to boost what has been a troublesome areas for each of the two teams this season.

Sandro has scored once in 17 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.