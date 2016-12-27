New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United, Manchester City both want Alex Sandro

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
A report claims that Manchester United and Manchester City both want to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro.
Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to go head-to-head for the signature of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Man City are believed to have attempted to sign the Brazilian from Porto in the summer of 2015, only for Juventus to convince the full-back to complete a transfer to Italian football.

The 25-year-old is under contract with Juventus until June 2020, but it is understood that there is a release clause of £25.6m inserted into the defender's current deal.

According to Calciomercato, Man United and Man City are both interested in signing the left-back as they attempt to boost what has been a troublesome areas for each of the two teams this season.

Sandro has scored once in 17 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
