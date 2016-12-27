Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo has joined Spanish outfit Girona on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 19-year-old, who has made three appearances for Man City's first team this season, joined the Premier League club in 2013 and has been tipped for a bright future under Pep Guardiola.
Maffeo's development will continue away from the club, however, with Man City confirming that the teenage right-back has returned to the side that he represented on 13 occasions during a loan spell last season.
"Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo has joined Spanish side Girona on loan until the end of the season. The agreement begins on January 1 and sees the 19-year-old return the club he played 13 games for last season," read a statement on the English club's official website.
Girona currently play their football in the second tier of Spanish football.