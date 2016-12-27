New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City's Pablo Maffeo joins Girona on loan

Pablo Maffeo and Tomas Rogic in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo joins Spanish outfit Girona on loan for the remainder of the season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:28 UK

Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo has joined Spanish outfit Girona on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old, who has made three appearances for Man City's first team this season, joined the Premier League club in 2013 and has been tipped for a bright future under Pep Guardiola.

Maffeo's development will continue away from the club, however, with Man City confirming that the teenage right-back has returned to the side that he represented on 13 occasions during a loan spell last season.

"Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo has joined Spanish side Girona on loan until the end of the season. The agreement begins on January 1 and sees the 19-year-old return the club he played 13 games for last season," read a statement on the English club's official website.

Girona currently play their football in the second tier of Spanish football.

John Stones in action for Manchester City on October 15, 2016
