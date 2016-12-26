Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plays down concerns over the injury sustained by John Stones during his side's 3-0 win over Hull City on Boxing Day.

Stones was forced off after just 18 minutes at the KCOM Stadium in a match that City went on to win 3-0.

However, Guardiola insists that it is not a serious injury and is hopeful that the centre-back will be fit for their New Year's Eve clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

"We were a little bit worried about that but it is just a kick, hopefully OK for Liverpool. A kick not ligaments or something like that," he told BBC Sport.

City's victory lifts them up to second in the Premier League table, although they will drop back down to third if Liverpool beat Stoke City tomorrow.