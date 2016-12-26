Dec 26, 2016 at 5.15pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
0-3
Man CityManchester City

Mason (82')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Toure (72' pen.), Iheanacho (78'), Davies (94' og.)

Pep Guardiola plays down John Stones injury concerns

John Stones in action for Manchester City on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plays down concerns over the injury sustained by John Stones during his side's 3-0 win over Hull City on Boxing Day.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 19:52 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has played down concerns over the injury sustained by John Stones during this evening's Premier League clash with Hull City.

Stones was forced off after just 18 minutes at the KCOM Stadium in a match that City went on to win 3-0.

However, Guardiola insists that it is not a serious injury and is hopeful that the centre-back will be fit for their New Year's Eve clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

"We were a little bit worried about that but it is just a kick, hopefully OK for Liverpool. A kick not ligaments or something like that," he told BBC Sport.

City's victory lifts them up to second in the Premier League table, although they will drop back down to third if Liverpool beat Stoke City tomorrow.

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
