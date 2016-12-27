New Transfer Talk header

Alvaro Negredo "very happy" at Middlesbrough

Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough on November 20, 2016
Alvaro Negredo, on loan at Middlesbrough from Valencia, expresses his delight at managing to secure first-team football this season.
Alvaro Negredo has revealed that he is "very happy" at Middlesbrough and would be interested in joining the Premier League club on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Boro from Valencia, has scored five Premier League goals in 17 appearances for Aitor Karanka's side this term.

As it stands, the experienced forward will return to his parent club at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but the Spaniard has expressed his delight at securing first-team football at the Riverside Stadium.

"I'm very happy here, I'm enjoying myself. I'm playing and that is what I wanted," he told Cadena Ser. "I can only say that I'm very happy here. I don't know what will happen in the future. I have a contract with Valencia. We shall see."

Next up for Negredo's Boro team is a trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on December 31.

David Nugent of Middlesbrough celebrates scoring his teams second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough at Portman Road stadium on December 4, 2015
