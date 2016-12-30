New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United hand third trial to Scottish youngster Matthew Knox?

Manchester United reportedly decide to take a third look at Livingston midfielder Matthew Knox ahead of a potential move for the 17-year-old.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 14:39 UK

Livingston midfielder Matthew Knox has reportedly been handed another chance to impress at Manchester United.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Scotland and has already made a total of 15 appearances for the senior side in all competitions.

Knox has already spent two periods with the Premier League giants and according to the Daily Record, he has now been invited to the club for a third time ahead of a potential £150,000 switch.

The player has already been assessed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while it has been claimed that Livingston have already rejected a five-figure offer from Rangers.

Knox has played seven times this season, with his last outing for the first team coming when Livingston thrashed Stenhousemuir 4-0 in a league game on December 13.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man United take 16-year-old on trial?
>
View our homepages for Matthew Knox, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United turn down offers for Morgan Schneiderlin
 Sports Mole logo
Manchester United hand third trial to Scottish youngster Matthew Knox?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho plays down meeting with friend Aitor Karanka
Rooney ruled out of Middlesbrough clashAitor Karanka thankful for Mourinho supportMan United stand firm on Martial future?Bailly: 'Mourinho is best coach in the world'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'
Agent confirms PL interest in KessiePaddy Crerand hails Ibrahimovic, PogbaMan United 'drop Lindelof interest'Agent: 'Martial has received Sevilla offer'Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Livingston News
Sports Mole logo
Manchester United hand third trial to Scottish youngster Matthew Knox?
 This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Report: Rangers lead Matthew Knox race
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest fail with Matthew Knox bid
Man United take 16-year-old on trial?Scottish Championship roundup: Rangers, Morton drawScottish Cup roundup: East Kilbride force replayScottish Championship roundup: Hibs go level at topResult: Rangers stay top despite draw
Half-Time Report: Rangers narrowly lead LivingstonTeam News: Rangers unchanged from Alloa victoryStubbs: 'League position irrelevant'Result: Keatings double sees Hibs close gapScottish Championship roundup: Rangers, Hibs both win
> Livingston Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version