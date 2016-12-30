Manchester United reportedly decide to take a third look at Livingston midfielder Matthew Knox ahead of a potential move for the 17-year-old.

Livingston midfielder Matthew Knox has reportedly been handed another chance to impress at Manchester United.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Scotland and has already made a total of 15 appearances for the senior side in all competitions.

Knox has already spent two periods with the Premier League giants and according to the Daily Record, he has now been invited to the club for a third time ahead of a potential £150,000 switch.

The player has already been assessed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while it has been claimed that Livingston have already rejected a five-figure offer from Rangers.

Knox has played seven times this season, with his last outing for the first team coming when Livingston thrashed Stenhousemuir 4-0 in a league game on December 13.