Antonio Conte: 'I have money to spend in January transfer window'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that he will have money available to spend in the January transfer window.
Friday, December 30, 2016

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that he has money available to spend in the January transfer window.

The Premier League leaders have won 12 consecutive games to storm six points clear at the top of the table and are understood to be looking at players to help them maintain their title charge in the second half of the season.

Conte acknowledged that it is "difficult" to do business in January, but suggested that the money from Oscar's reported £52m move to China will be reinvested in the squad.

"In January it's always very difficult to buy. With the club we're thinking of the best way to face the rest of the season," he told reporters.

"For sure, we sold Oscar and we have money to spend. But it's important to spend money in the right way.

"To spend only to spend money, I don't like this. I prefer to buy players, adapt our system, people who can come into our team and pass."

Chelsea will face Stoke City on New Year's Eve looking for a record-equalling 13th consecutive win.

Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Conte: 'Courtois is not joining Real Madrid'
