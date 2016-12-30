Besiktas are reportedly keen to sign Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony during the January transfer window.

Bony is currently on loan at Stoke City and was expected to remain there for the remainder of the season, but there is a clause in the Ivorian's contract which allows parent club Manchester City to negotiate a sale with clubs in the Chinese Super League.

However, according to Amkspor, the president of the Turkish giants is scheduled to meet with representatives of both City and Stoke in order to push through the permanent signing of the 28-year-old.

It had been hoped that Bony would rediscover his goalscoring form with the Potters but he has netted just twice in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

As well as his poor goals-to-game ratio, Stoke may be further tempted to cut short Bony's loan spell due to his involvement in the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast throughout January.