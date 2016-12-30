New Transfer Talk header

Inter Milan considering huge bid from China for Marcelo Brozovic?

Inter Milan are reportedly considering an offer from an unnamed Chinese club for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.
Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for an unnamed Chinese club who are prepared to pay £43m for his signature.

Earlier this month, the Croatian midfielder extended his contract at the San Siro but it appears that the offer could be too good for the Italian giants to turn down.

According to Calciomercato.com, while Brozovic has started in each of Inter's last three victories, their problems off the pitch could lead to the sale of the 24-year-old.

It has been claimed that Inter remain in a position where they need to satisfy Fifa's Financial Fair Play regulations, which they could achieve by selling the former Dinamo Zagreb player.

Brozovic has scored 12 goals from 65 appearances in all competitions for Inter.

