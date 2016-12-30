New Transfer Talk header

Sam Allardyce 'confident' of keeping Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that he has been told that "there is no potential for losing" reported Tottenham Hotspur target Wilfried Zaha.
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has revealed that he has been told that "there is no potential for losing" Wilfried Zaha.

The 24-year-old has incensed his club by agreeing to represent Ivory Coast at the 2017 African Cup of Nations, and it had been claimed that Allardyce wanted to sell the attacker after being unimpressed by his actions.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be long-term admirers of the former Manchester United wideman, but Palace's newly-appointed boss has claimed that the club's chairman Steve Parish will not sell his prized asset.

"There is no potential for losing Wilfried permanently according to the chairman," Allardyce told reporters.

Zaha, who is still eligible to represent Ivory Coast having not yet appeared in a competitive game for England, has scored three times and registered six assists in 17 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

