On-loan striker Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham United exit

Juventus striker Simone Zaza is in talks with Valencia over joining the club in January, potentially bringing an end to his disastrous loan stint at West Ham United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 12:11 UK

Simone Zaza's disappointing loan spell at West Ham United is close to coming to an early end, as Valencia are in negotiations with the Juventus striker over a January transfer.

The Italy international has been unable to make any sort of impression at the London Stadium since joining on a year-long deal last summer, failing to score in any of his 11 appearances thus far.

Zaza may have already played his final game for the Hammers, however, with agent Vincenzo Morabito revealing that discussions are now ongoing with Valencia over a switch 'in the coming days', while also taking a dig at United's stature.

"There is a negotiation in place, but I'm being cautious with respect to the discussion between the two clubs," he told Superdeporte. "Valencia is serious and it's an appealing destination, in my opinion. We are talking about a few days.

"A lot will depend on the player's wish. With all my respect for West Ham, Valencia is something else. It's a club with a great history that has big aims to compete in the Champions League, something that the Londoners will not achieve."

Zaza is said to be one of a number of players West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is attempting to offload in the New Year following a disappointing summer transfer window.

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
