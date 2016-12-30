Neymar wants to represent Flamengo

Neymar controversially claims that he "would like" to represent Brazilian outfit Flamengo before retiring from professional football.

Barcelona forward Neymar has revealed that he "would like" to represent Brazilian outfit Flamengo before he retires from professional football.

The 24-year-old made his name at Santos - long-running rivals of Flamengo - before making the move to Barcelona in the summer of 2013.

Despite his status with the supporters at former club Santos, the attacker, speaking at an event to remember those that perished in the Chapecoense tragedy, claimed that he is interested in representing Flamengo.

"If I could, I would like to play for Flamengo, it would be a great honour for me to play at the Maracana. I would be playing there [at the Maracana] all day. It's a club I want to play for," said Neymar.

The Brazilian international scored 136 goals in 225 appearances for Santos' first team between 2009 and 2013. Since arriving in Spain, he has helped Barcelona win two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and one Champions League.