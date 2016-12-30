New Transfer Talk header

Cristiano Ronaldo subject of £257m bid from Chinese club

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid on May 14, 2016
Agent Jorge Mendes claims that Cristiano Ronaldo was offered £80m in wages to join a Chinese club, which he turned down as it is "impossible" to leave Real Madrid.
Friday, December 30, 2016

Real Madrid were offered around £256.6m by an unnamed Chinese club for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the superstar forward's agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portugal international, recently named the Ballon d'Or winner for a fourth time, is also said to have been offered £85m a year in wages to make the switch.

Mendes claims that Ronaldo turned down the approach, however, having recently announced his intention to spend the remainder of his career at the Bernabeu.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy, Mendes said: "From China, they've offered €300m to Real Madrid and more than €100m per year to the player. "But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.

"The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

"He won the European Championship with Portugal, it's like winning the Italian league with Genoa - they were not the favourite."

Shanghai Shenhua announced on Thursday that ex-Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez had joined from Boca Juniors, adding to a stellar list of players to have made the move to the Far East in recent years.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mourinho, Ronaldo accused of laundering millions
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid on May 14, 2016
