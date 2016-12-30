New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Bojan Krkic still wants Stoke City departure

Bojan Krkic celebrates scoring for Stoke against Crystal Palace on December 19, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Bojan Krkic is unhappy at Stoke City and will seek a move away from the Britannia in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 16:38 UK

Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic is reportedly unhappy with his current situation at the Britannia, despite suggestions that the Spaniard is prepared to fight for his spot in the second half of the season.

On Thursday, it was claimed that the 26-year-old had held clear-the-air talks with Potters boss Mark Hughes after being concerned with his lack of regular football during the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to The Sun, suggestions that Bojan is now happy with his situation at Stoke are wide of the mark and the attacker will seek a move away from England in the January transfer window.

"We have players leaving for the African Cup of Nations next month, so he's almost certainly going to get game time and when he takes that opportunity, he will probably stay in the team," Hughes told reporters earlier this week.

Bojan, however, is said to be keen on a return to Spain next month, which has alerted the attention of Las Palmas and Valencia, while a clutch of Chinese Super League teams are also said to be interested.

Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Read Next:
Bojan 'given assurances over Stoke future'
>
View our homepages for Bojan Krkic, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Bojan Krkic celebrates scoring for Stoke against Crystal Palace on December 19, 2015
Report: Bojan Krkic still wants Stoke City departure
 Manchester City's Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England on December 1, 2015
Besiktas launch bid to sign Wilfried Bony?
 Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Bojan Krkic 'given assurances over Stoke City future'
Mark Hughes "disappointed" by sloppy errorsJurgen Klopp happy with "deserved" victoryResult: Liverpool move back up to secondTeam News: Peter Crouch leads Stoke line at AnfieldLive Commentary: Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City - as it happened
Hughes: 'Liverpool can win PL title'Full Transcript: Klopp's Liverpool presserButland 'still three months from return'Ibrahim Afellay in line for Stoke returnJamie Vardy handed three-match ban
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version