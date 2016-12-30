A report claims that Bojan Krkic is unhappy at Stoke City and will seek a move away from the Britannia in the January transfer window.

Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic is reportedly unhappy with his current situation at the Britannia, despite suggestions that the Spaniard is prepared to fight for his spot in the second half of the season.

On Thursday, it was claimed that the 26-year-old had held clear-the-air talks with Potters boss Mark Hughes after being concerned with his lack of regular football during the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to The Sun, suggestions that Bojan is now happy with his situation at Stoke are wide of the mark and the attacker will seek a move away from England in the January transfer window.

"We have players leaving for the African Cup of Nations next month, so he's almost certainly going to get game time and when he takes that opportunity, he will probably stay in the team," Hughes told reporters earlier this week.

Bojan, however, is said to be keen on a return to Spain next month, which has alerted the attention of Las Palmas and Valencia, while a clutch of Chinese Super League teams are also said to be interested.