Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that the club have rejected offers for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that the club are yet to receive any offers which meet their valuation of Morgan Schneiderlin.

Mourinho has previously said that the out-of-favour midfielder can leave Old Trafford should it make sense to the club, and Everton and West Bromwich Albion are known to be admirers of the French international.

However, Mourinho has suggested that he will only contemplate selling the player should any interested clubs improve their bids.

The 53-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I don't want to sell players. The club, the board are totally with me but, as I said before, if a player is not having lots of minutes, and if a player really wants to leave, we have no right to stop the player to leave, if the conditions are our conditions.

"Until this moment, we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept."

Schneiderlin has played for just 11 minutes in the Premier League this season.