Antonio Conte: 'Thibaut Courtois is not joining Real Madrid'

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that Thibaut Courtois will remain at Stamford Bridge, despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with Real Madrid.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will remain at Stamford Bridge, despite speculation over his future.

It has been reported that Real Madrid are ready to launch a big-money move for Courtois in the summer, but Conte has suggested that the Blues will not be entertaining any bids for the Belgian international.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "Thibaut Courtois is one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world. He works very hard and he stays with us.

"He is a complete goalkeeper, a model goalkeeper. I think he's fantastic."

Courtois has made 87 appearances for Chelsea since signing for the club in 2011, but he also spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid during that time.

