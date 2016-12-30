New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rumours untrue'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger joins Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp in insisting that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not at the centre of talks between the two clubs.
Friday, December 30, 2016

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that recent reports linking Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a move to Liverpool are wide of the mark.

The England international was tipped with making a surprise mid-season switch to Anfield after previously hinting that his future lies away from North London.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was the first to dismiss the speculation on Thursday, labelling the recent talk as "nonsense", and Wenger has now followed suit by claiming that there is no substance to the press reports.

Asked if there was any truth to it, the Frenchman told reporters: "No. We all have to face a lot of wrong information. We have to live with that. We cannot influence that."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 23 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season, with 11 of those coming from the bench.

