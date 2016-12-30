New Transfer Talk header

Claudio Ranieri: 'Kasper Schmeichel not for sale at any price'

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Claudio Ranieri warns Leicester City's Premier League rivals that Kasper Schmeichel will not be sold in the New Year for any price.
By , Football League Correspondent
Friday, December 30, 2016

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has told Liverpool to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper as Kasper Schmeichel will not be sold "under any circumstances".

The 30-year-old is reportedly a January target for the Reds, who are understood to be after a new first-choice stopper due to the questionable form of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet so far this campaign.

Ranieri is unwilling to offload Schmeichel, however - an ever-present for the Foxes en route to last season's shock Premier League title success - and will not even listen to any potential offers made by Liverpool.

"He is under contract and we won't sell him under any circumstances," he told reporters. "Not even big money. We don't need the money. There's no chance. I'm sorry for Liverpool but they can win the title without Kasper."

Schmeichel signed a new £100,000-a-week five-year deal with the champions in August.

