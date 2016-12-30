Rafael Benitez claims that he is "not thinking about selling" Aleksandar Mitrovic in the New Year, amid talk that Swansea City and Middlesbrough are preparing bids.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that he has no intention of selling striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the January transfer window.

The Serbia international has started just four of the Magpies' 23 games in the Championship this term due to the form of 17-goal teammate Dwight Gayle.

Despite finding the net just three times himself in the second tier, fan favourite Mitrovic has been linked with a move to the Premier League of late, with both Middlesbrough and Swansea City said to be interested.

While refusing to 100% rule out a mid-season transfer, with just over a day to go until the window opens for business, Benitez warned potential suitors off making a move for Mitrovic.

"We have had a conversation," he is quoted as saying by The Shields Gazette. "He's fine, he's okay and he understands the situation. He knows that Gayle is scoring goals and it's very difficult.

"It's like with the keepers. They can see [Karl] Darlow is playing well, so they have to wait. I said before that we are not thinking about selling any of these players that are not playing.

"I can't say 100% I will not sell these players, because you never know. At the moment, we are not thinking about selling."

Newcastle are thought to be looking to bring in more players in the coming weeks, having reportedly made contact with Chelsea over a loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.