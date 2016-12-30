New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Rafael Benitez confident of holding onto Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
© AFP
Rafael Benitez claims that he is "not thinking about selling" Aleksandar Mitrovic in the New Year, amid talk that Swansea City and Middlesbrough are preparing bids.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 12:35 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that he has no intention of selling striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the January transfer window.

The Serbia international has started just four of the Magpies' 23 games in the Championship this term due to the form of 17-goal teammate Dwight Gayle.

Despite finding the net just three times himself in the second tier, fan favourite Mitrovic has been linked with a move to the Premier League of late, with both Middlesbrough and Swansea City said to be interested.

While refusing to 100% rule out a mid-season transfer, with just over a day to go until the window opens for business, Benitez warned potential suitors off making a move for Mitrovic.

"We have had a conversation," he is quoted as saying by The Shields Gazette. "He's fine, he's okay and he understands the situation. He knows that Gayle is scoring goals and it's very difficult.

"It's like with the keepers. They can see [Karl] Darlow is playing well, so they have to wait. I said before that we are not thinking about selling any of these players that are not playing.

"I can't say 100% I will not sell these players, because you never know. At the moment, we are not thinking about selling."

Newcastle are thought to be looking to bring in more players in the coming weeks, having reportedly made contact with Chelsea over a loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Read Next:
Palace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'
>
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dwight Gayle, Karl Darlow, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Rafael Benitez confident of holding onto Aleksandar Mitrovic
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Newcastle United 'waiting on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek response'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez "optimistic" ahead of second half of the season
Result: Newcastle miss chance to move four clearColback 'could come back against Owls'Benitez backs Shelvey in racism rowShelvey will not contest five-game banPalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'
Shearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey banShelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fineTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle startBenitez flattered by West Ham link
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho plays down meeting with friend Aitor Karanka
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Rafael Benitez confident of holding onto Aleksandar Mitrovic
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka thankful for support from Jose Mourinho
Boro 'close to £6.5m Gestede capture'Traore: 'I was not given chance at Barca'Negredo "very happy" at MiddlesbroughWayne Rooney a doubt for Boro clashResult: Valdes error helps Burnley beat Boro
Karanka: 'Results most important thing'Karanka: 'Burnley really important game'Fischer to miss "two or three weeks"Nugent 'attracting Championship interest'Celtic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Report: Paul Clement, Gary Rowett frontrunners for Swansea City job
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Report: Paul Clement in running for Swansea City job
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Swansea City approach FAW over Chris Coleman talks?
Benitez confident of holding onto MitrovicGiggs 'ruled out as next Swansea boss'Bilic: 'Bradley didn't have a chance'Redknapp: 'Swansea job sounds interesting'Redknapp planning Blues raid if named Swansea boss?
Report: Swansea target Albert RusnakDe Boer turns down Swansea approach?Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Bob Bradley frustrated with Swansea exitRyan Giggs 'in frame for Swansea job'
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle23161645182749
3Reading2313463330343
4Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2313372827142
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2312472723440
7Derby CountyDerby2311662415939
8Fulham2399540281236
9Aston Villa2481152623335
10Barnsley2310494035534
11Birmingham CityBirmingham239772730-334
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston239593131032
14Brentford2385102930-129
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves237793132-128
16Ipswich TownIpswich237792226-428
17Bristol City2383123030027
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2375113641-526
19Burton Albion2467112633-725
20Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
21Queens Park RangersQPR2365122034-1423
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2355132739-1220
23Wigan AthleticWigan2346132030-1018
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version