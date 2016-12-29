General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez "optimistic" ahead of second half of the season

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says that he is feeling "optimistic" ahead of the second half of the Championship campaign.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 16:59 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has backed his side to enjoy a strong second half to the season as they look to earn a return to the Premier League.

The Magpies have slipped to second place in the Championship table over the Christmas period after their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, but Benitez remains confident that his team can maintain their spot in the automatic promotion places.

The 56-year-old told The Chronicle: "I am really optimistic. We started the season losing two games and still I was confident. Even now, we are second and I am quite happy with the team.

"We are working trying to find something in January and have a lot of games to play with a good squad. The atmosphere is still fantastic in the training sessions so there are a lot of positives. Normally my teams finish the season well so I have confidence that we'll do well."

Newcastle are back in action when they host Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Jack Colback of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James Park on August 9, 2015 in Newcastle, England.
Read Next:
Colback 'could come back against Owls'
>
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez "optimistic" ahead of second half of the season
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Newcastle United 'waiting on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek response'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Result: Newcastle United miss chance to move four points clear
Colback 'could come back against Owls'Benitez backs Shelvey in racism rowShelvey will not contest five-game banPalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'Shearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'
Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey banShelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fineTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle startBenitez flattered by West Ham linkWest Ham want Benitez to replace Bilic?
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle23161645182749
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2313372827142
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2313283023741
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2312472723440
7Derby CountyDerby2311662415939
8Fulham2399540281236
9Barnsley2310494035534
10Aston Villa2381052522334
11Birmingham CityBirmingham239772730-334
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston239593131032
14Brentford2385102930-129
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves237793132-128
16Ipswich TownIpswich237792226-428
17Bristol City2383123030027
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2375113641-526
19Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
20Queens Park RangersQPR2365122034-1423
21Burton Albion2357112432-822
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2355132739-1220
23Wigan AthleticWigan2346132030-1018
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2334162450-2613
> Full Version