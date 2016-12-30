New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Red Bull Salzburg's Dayotchanculle Upamecano in demand

A report claims that Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Dayotchanculle Upamecano is on the wishlist of a number of European clubs.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Dayotchanculle Upamecano is reportedly on the wishlist of a number of European clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The 18-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United before joining Salzburg from Valenciennes in 2015, off the back of helping France triumph at the Under-17 European Championships.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the teenager's progress over the last 12 months has not gone unnoticed at Barcelona, but Arsenal, Bayern and Juventus have also sent scouts to watch the powerful defender perform in recent weeks.

It has also been claimed that Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who are owned by the same company as the centre-back's current club, will attempt to use their relationship with Salzburg to entice Upamecano to German football.

Upamecano's current contract with his Austrian club will expire in the summer of 2018.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Read Next:
Phelan confirms interest in Arsenal defender
>
View our homepages for Dayotchanculle Upamecano, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
 Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Jurgen Klopp: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'
Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandPhelan confirms interest in Arsenal defenderWenger: 'Conte deserves huge credit'Wenger: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain rumours untrue'Wenger accuses Mathieu Debuchy of lying
Debuchy: 'I want to leave Arsenal'Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder?Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleJulian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Neymar wants to represent Flamengo
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona's Arda Turan plays down China reports
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Neymar 'persuading Philippe Coutinho to leave Liverpool'
Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandBarca considering replacement for Enrique?Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?Joao Cancelo 'to join Barca next summer'Iniesta wants to retire at Barcelona
Traore: 'I was not given chance at Barca'Suarez: 'Barcelona cannot lose again'Villa: 'Messi will sign Barca extension'Man City, Chelsea join race for N'Zonzi?VDV: 'I turned down Barcelona at 16'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Report: Paul Clement in running for Swansea City job
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Red Bull Salzburg's Dayotchanculle Upamecano in demand
 Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells Thomas Muller to improve
Bayern "optimistic" over Robben dealResult: Bayern ease past 10-man RB LeipzigLive Commentary: Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig - as it happenedChelsea 'lining up Arturo Vidal move'Shaqiri reveals Liverpool interest
Dier attracting interest from European giants?Robert Lewandowski signs new Bayern contractLewandowski "laughs" at Ballon d'Or awardsArsenal: 'We knew we would get Bayern'Arsenal face Bayern in Champions League
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Red Bull Salzburg News
Sports Mole logo
Report: Red Bull Salzburg's Dayotchanculle Upamecano in demand
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Europa League roundup: Eleven more sides book spot in round of 32
 Shakhtar players celebrate a goal during the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Braga on April 14, 2016
Europa League roundup: Shakhtar, Schalke and Zenit maintain perfect records
Andre Wisdom leaves Liverpool on loanMan City draw Steaua Bucuresti in CLReport: Watford want Martin HintereggerReport: Soriano top of Barca's wishlistSoriano interested in Barcelona return
Marco Djuricin completes Brentford switchBrentford close in on Marco Djuricin?Man United target Upamecano signs for SalzburgResult: Southampton suffer third tour defeatResult: West Brom beaten by Salzburg
> Red Bull Salzburg Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Red Bull Salzburg's Dayotchanculle Upamecano in demand
 Simone Zaza reacts during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Republic of Ireland on June 22, 2016
On-loan striker Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham United exit
Bilic rules out January move for EvraRincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'Report: Evra to consider PL returnMan City, Chelsea join race for N'Zonzi?Chiellini: 'Juventus can win treble'
Report: United, City both want SandroReport: Juventus to wait for JamesJuventus 'to make £76m Toni Kroos bid'Result: AC Milan win Supercoppa Italiana on penaltiesLive Commentary: Juventus 1-1 (3-4 on pens) AC Milan - as it happened
> Juventus Homepage
More RB Leipzig News
Sports Mole logo
Report: Red Bull Salzburg's Dayotchanculle Upamecano in demand
 Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after the third goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Muenchen vs VfL Wolfsburg in Munich, on September 22, 2015.
Result: Bayern Munich ease past 10-man RB Leipzig
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig - as it happened
Report: Prem trio in hunt for Leipzig strikerDortmund chief: 'Leipzig not like Leicester'Leipzig coach 'confirms' replacing WengerLeipzig coach unfazed by team's criticismBurke: 'RB Leipzig can win Bundesliga'
Naby Keita confirms Premier League interestBurke: 'No-brainer to turn down PL move'FA considering move for Ralf Rangnick?RB Leipzig win race for Oliver BurkeJamie Vardy rejected for being 'too old'
> RB Leipzig Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version