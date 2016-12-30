A report claims that Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Dayotchanculle Upamecano is on the wishlist of a number of European clubs.

Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Dayotchanculle Upamecano is reportedly on the wishlist of a number of European clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The 18-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United before joining Salzburg from Valenciennes in 2015, off the back of helping France triumph at the Under-17 European Championships.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the teenager's progress over the last 12 months has not gone unnoticed at Barcelona, but Arsenal, Bayern and Juventus have also sent scouts to watch the powerful defender perform in recent weeks.

It has also been claimed that Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who are owned by the same company as the centre-back's current club, will attempt to use their relationship with Salzburg to entice Upamecano to German football.

Upamecano's current contract with his Austrian club will expire in the summer of 2018.

