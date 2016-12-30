A report claims that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to bring Swansea City's Fernando Llorente to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock move for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente.

The 31-year-old joined Swansea from Sevilla in the summer and has scored six Premier League goals in 15 appearances for the Welsh outfit during the 2016-17 campaign.

Blues boss Antonio Conte worked alongside the Spaniard at Juventus and according to AS, the Italian wants to bring the striker to Stamford Bridge as back-up to leading scorer Diego Costa.

Llorente, whose Swansea deal expires in the summer of 2018, scored 118 times for Athletic Bilbao before making the move to Juventus in 2013.

The experienced forward has also netted seven goals in 24 appearances for the Spanish national team.