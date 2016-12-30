Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin reveals that his club turned down a double bid from Manchester City for Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez.

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has revealed that his club have rejected a double bid from Manchester City for Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez.

Lucas, 20, has made 15 La Liga appearances for Atletico since being promoted to the first team in 2014, while Theo, 19, has impressed during a loan spell at Alaves this season.

The two brothers are highly-rated at the Vicente Calderon and Marin has claimed that the Madrid giants have had to fight off interest from Man City, who were prepared to pay the buy-out for both players.

"Yes. City were prepared to pay the buyout clause in both cases. City would have been able to pay it perfectly and the players could have easily gone," Marin told Onda Cero.

"Atletico did what it had to do to for them to stay, which was to improve their contracts and to increase their buyout clauses. The players, their mother, their agent and the club all agreed that the best action for them and for their development was to stay. They are going to grow in their club which is this one.

"I believe we have made the right decision, with respect to Theo at Alaves and Lucas at Atletico - where they are going to grow is in their club, which is this one."

Lucas and Theo's father Jean-Francois Hernandez also represented Atletico as a player between 2000 and 2001.