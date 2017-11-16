Zabaleta issues West Ham rallying cry

General view of Upton Park

West Ham United full-back Pablo Zabaleta admits that his side "need to improve in every way" following their disappointing start to the season.
West Ham United full-back Pablo Zabaleta has admitted that his side "need to improve in every way" following their disappointing start to the season.

The Hammers have lost just two of their opening 11 Premier League matches to find themselves languishing in the relegation zone, resulting in Slaven Bilic being sacked by the club during the international break.

The David Moyes era will begin on Sunday when West Ham take on Watford at Vicarage Road, and Zabaleta has been encouraged by the team's work on the training ground since Moyes's arrival.

"Training has been pretty good. We've been working really well over the past few days. Of course, it's going to be a tough game but we have a good squad – we need to work well and be focused on our next game," he told the club's official website.

"If you look at the performances this season – especially against the top sides – we need to improve in every way – offensively, defensively and we need to be a more creative team, we need to try and not concede too many goals – we need to step up.

"It is time to be positive and look forward to the season. There's a long way to go and everything depends on us which is good."

West Ham are winless in their last four Premier League outings, most recently losing 4-1 at home to Liverpool before the international break.

