Report: Pearce accepts West Ham offer

A report claims that former West Ham United captain Stuart Pearce has agreed to join David Moyes at the London Stadium in a coaching capacity.
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Stuart Pearce will reportedly join David Moyes in the West Ham United dugout for next weekend's meeting with Watford after accepting a coaching position.

Moyes, appointed by the struggling Hammers earlier this week, confirmed at his unveiling on Wednesday afternoon that he is keen to add Pearce to his backroom staff.

According to talkSPORT, the former West Ham captain has shaken hands on a short-term deal at the London Stadium in time for next Sunday's trip to Watford in the Premier League.

Former Manchester City and England Under-21s boss Pearce has previously admitted that he would be open to coaching alongside Moyes.

West Ham sacked Slaven Bilic following a disappointing start to the season, having won just two of their first 11 matches.

