Harry Kane: 'I have a bit of everything'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes that he is different to other goalscorers because he has "a bit of everything".
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has claimed that he is different from normal number nines because he has "a bit of everything".

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the world's deadliest goalscorers in recent seasons, winning the Premier League's Golden Boot in each of the past two campaigns and leading the way again so far this season.

However, Kane insists that he is far from just a goalscorer and believes that his all-round game is often overlooked because of his record in front of goal.

"There was a stage a couple of seasons ago when I wasn't scoring goals and people said I was not the same player because of the dry spell. But I was playing really well and was pleased with how I was playing; I was holding it up well and bringing others into play," he told Sky Sports News.

"That's why the gaffer never thought about dropping me. Then I went on this goalscoring run and probably wasn't playing as good as I could but because I was scoring it covered things up and people thought I was a great striker again. Nowadays you are judged on goals, which isn't always fair, but unfortunately that's part of the game.

"Without boasting too much, I'd say [I have] a bit of everything. That's what I try and work on. Holding the ball up is a big thing, as it brings others into play - whether it's switching the play out wide or making runs to create space for other players.

"There's a lot that goes into a game for a striker, it isn't just staying in the box and scoring goals and be happy. Sometimes I score goals, go home and think I could have played better - I should've done this and that better. For me it's about work-rate and all those things that make me different to a goalscorer."

Kane has already scored 13 goals and created three more in 14 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions this season.

