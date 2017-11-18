Davies: 'Returning trio will give us derby edge'

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies believes that his side will benefit from Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks all sitting out of the recent international break.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies has expressed his belief that his side will benefit from Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks not being in action during the international break.

The England trio all withdrew from Gareth Southgate's squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to injury, with Kane and Alli both struggling with hamstring problems while Winks had an ankle injury.

However, all three have since returned to training and are expected to feature during Saturday's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

"The boys have had a few niggles here and there. Sometimes these friendlies can be one game too much with the programme coming up," Davies told reporters.

"If it means they are fresh for us on the weekend then we can be happy for that."

Spurs currently sit third in the Premier League table, three places and four points better off than their North London neighbours.