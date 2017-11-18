Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Everton
 

David Unsworth to take charge of Crystal Palace clash

Unsworth to take charge of Palace clash
© SilverHub
Interim Everton manager David Unsworth will take charge of his fifth match when the Toffees face Crystal Palace on Saturday as their search for a permanent boss drags on.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 21:08 UK

Interim Everton manager David Unsworth will take charge of the team again during Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Toffees have been without a permanent boss since sacking Ronald Koeman almost a month ago and the club have now given up hope of finding a replacement before Premier League football resumes this weekend.

Watford boss Marco Silva is understood to be the club's first choice, but the Hornets have turned down two approaches for their manager and Sam Allardyce has also ruled himself out of the running.

Unsworth will subsequently take charge of his fifth match of this temporary spell having lost his first three before picking up a much-needed win at home to Watford last time out.

Unsworth has previously expressed his desire to land the role on a permanent basis and will be bidding to oversee back-to-back league wins for Everton for the first time since April.

Everton currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their trip to basement club Palace.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Unsworth, Ronald Koeman, Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Watford 'rule out Marco Silva exit'
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Managerless Everton willing to double Marco Silva's wages?
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Everton 'preparing second approach for Marco Silva'
Unsworth to take charge of Palace clashChristian Benteke fit for Everton clashNiasse: 'I feel sorry for Koeman'Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'
Allardyce: 'Everton hesitation put me off'Kabasele: 'Watford cannot lose Silva'Watford 'reject Everton approach for Silva'Silva 'not interested' in Everton jobVermaelen: 'Barca blocked summer exit'
> Everton Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek must build resilience'
 Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Willian questions Ruben Loftus-Cheek's loan move to Crystal Palace
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Roy Hodgson: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek can make England World Cup squad
Unsworth to take charge of Palace clashChristian Benteke fit for Everton clashFather: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Roy Hodgson: 'We need forward additions'Crystal Palace show interest in Babacar?
Cabaye: 'Vital Palace keep hold of Zaha'Southgate: 'Loftus-Cheek threat to teammates'Arsenal want Zaha as Sanchez replacement?Wright: 'Loftus-Cheek better than Bakayoko'Hodgson denies Palace Wilshere link
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 