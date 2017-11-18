Unsworth to take charge of Palace clash

Interim Everton manager David Unsworth will take charge of his fifth match when the Toffees face Crystal Palace on Saturday as their search for a permanent boss drags on.

The Toffees have been without a permanent boss since sacking Ronald Koeman almost a month ago and the club have now given up hope of finding a replacement before Premier League football resumes this weekend.

Watford boss Marco Silva is understood to be the club's first choice, but the Hornets have turned down two approaches for their manager and Sam Allardyce has also ruled himself out of the running.

Unsworth will subsequently take charge of his fifth match of this temporary spell having lost his first three before picking up a much-needed win at home to Watford last time out.

Unsworth has previously expressed his desire to land the role on a permanent basis and will be bidding to oversee back-to-back league wins for Everton for the first time since April.

Everton currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their trip to basement club Palace.