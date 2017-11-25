Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
 

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a big influence'

Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic is a big influence'
© Offside
Boss Jose Mourinho says that he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the first-team squad to benefit Manchester United both on and off the pitch.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 16:13 UK

Boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that Manchester United can only benefit from having Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the first-team squad.

Last weekend, Ibrahimovic ended a seven-month spell on the sidelines as he came off the bench during the 4-1 win over Newcastle United after successfully recovering from a serious knee injury.

Mourinho has acknowledged that United needed "a second option" in attack, but the Portuguese has praised the influence of the veteran Swede who continues to work towards a first start of the season.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "He's not a player that you play only if the team is losing or only if the team is winning. He's a player that's easy to bring in to the game, so normally he's going to have these periods of 15 to 20 minutes and, one day, we will feel that he's physically ready.

"He's always here, he's always positive, he's a good influence. It doesn't change the fact he's playing or not playing.

"That is important on the pitch because he's one more option for us and I think it's impossible for Lukaku to play every match, so we need this second option."

Mourinho has suggested that Ibrahimovic will remain on the bench for the Premier League encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho expecting tough Brighton test
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Basel 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives the thumbs-up ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Pogba, Ibrahimovic won't play full game'
Mourinho: 'Don't panic over City lead'Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic is a big influence'Victor Lindelof pays tribute to MourinhoMourinho responds to critics over "ambition"Mourinho expecting tough Brighton test
Mourinho: 'I want Fellaini to stay'Willian's Chelsea future dependent on Conte?Fellaini sues New Balance for £2m over bootsMata 'happy to stay at Manchester United'Hughton: 'Brighton can beat United'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 