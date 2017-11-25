Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
 

Manager Jose Mourinho claims that it is "quite difficult" for another club to be able to match the ambition of Manchester United.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 12:24 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has played down criticism regarding some of his recent starting lineups.

Aside from last weekend's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, United have struggled for goals in recent weeks and the Premier League side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Basel on Wednesday night.

However, Mourinho has claimed that it is "quite difficult" for any other club to show the same level of "ambition" as his side.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "To have more ambition than we have at home I think is quite difficult. I don't know who is more ambitious than us. We played against Newcastle with Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Mata and Lukaku.

"The full-backs are not full-backs, Valencia and Young are wingers, not full-backs. So I don't know what you want."

United host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, with Mourinho revealing that Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play the full 90 minutes after their recent return from injury.

